Dec. 06, 2022 6:40 AM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) has priced a private offering of $500M of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The notes will bear interest at 3.25% per year. Interest will accrue from December 8, 2022 and will be payable semiannually in arrears.
- Initial purchasers of the notes have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional $75M aggregate principal amount of the notes for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions that the company entered with certain of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions.
- Remaining proceeds will be used to redeem all of Marriott Ownership Resorts' outstanding 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, pay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, repurchase ~0.384M shares of its common stock at a price per share equal to $143.13 and pay fees, premiums and expenses in connection with the foregoing.
