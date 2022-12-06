Karuna Therapeutics appoints Bill Meury as CEO and President
Dec. 06, 2022 6:48 AM ETKRTXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) appoints distinguished pharmaceutical leader Bill Meury as President, CEO and a member of the Board, effective January 3, 2023.
Most recently, Mr. Meury served as a partner at Hildred Capital Management, a private equity firm focusing on the healthcare industry.
Mr. Meury will succeed Steve Paul the current President, CEO and Chairman, who will transition to President of research and development and Chief Scientific Officer and continue to serve as a member of the board following the effective date.
The company's lead independent director Christopher Coughlin, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.
