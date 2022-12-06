J. Jill Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77, revenue of $150.2M

Dec. 06, 2022 6:50 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • J. Jill press release (NYSE:JILL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77.
  • Revenue of $150.2M (-1.0% Y/Y).

  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenues to be flat to down 3% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $9.0 million and $11.0 million.

  • For fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenues to grow between 4.0% and 5.0% compared to fiscal 2021, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $103 million and $105 million.

  • For fiscal 2022, the Company now expects total capital expenditures of about $13.0 million. The Company expects to close net 4 stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, including the opening of 1 new store late in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 243 stores.

