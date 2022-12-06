Signet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.42, revenue of $1.6B beats by $90M
Dec. 06, 2022 6:55 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Signet press release (NYSE:SIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.42.
- Revenue of $1.6B (+6.7% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- For 4Q23, the company expects total revenue in the range of $2.59B to $2.66B vs. consensus of $2.68B; Operating income of $363M to $404M
- For FY2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $7.77B to $7.84B vs. prior view of $7.60B-$7.70B and consensus of $7.79B; Operating income of $809M to $850M; Diluted EPS of $11.40 to $12 from prior outlook of $10.98- $11.57 and consensus of $10.93.
