J. Jill sees margins increase in Q3 despite 1% sales decline

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) reported a 1% drop for total sales in Q3 to $150.2M. Comparable sales were down 1.2% during the quarter and direct to consumer net sales were up 0.4%.

Gross margin was 69.9% of sales compared to 68.9% a year ago. The 100 basis points increase was driven by moderating freight costs as well as strategic price increases which offset product cost inflation.

Net income came in at $8.9M vs. $11.2M a year ago.

J. Jill (JILL) did not close or open any stores in Q3 and ended the period with 247 stores. The retailer's inventory at the end of the quarter was $60.1M vs. compared to $56.9M a year ago. The increase was driven by the timing of holiday floorset receipts, which were shipped and received earlier than last year. J. Jillcontinues to explore options to refinance its existing term loan credit facility.

J. Jill CEO Calire Spofford called the Q3 results better than anticipated, supported by the retailer's disciplined approach to flowing newness, full price selling, and inventory and expense management.

Looking ahead, J. Jill sees revenue up between 4.0% and 5.0% for FY22 and for adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $103M and $105M.

Shares of J. Jill (JILL) were inactive in the premarket session. For the year, JILL is up 24.14%.