Colliers acquires majority interest in BelSquare SRL

Dec. 06, 2022 6:55 AM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), CIGI:CA, FSV.PRU:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

merger acquistion

utah778

  • Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) has acquired a majority interest in BelSquare SRL.
  • Belsquare will be rebranded as Colliers and merged with Colliers’ existing operations in Belgium.
  • Belsquare’s senior management team will lead Colliers Belgium and retain a significant equity stake going forward under Colliers’ unique partnership model.
  • The combined Colliers Belgium operations will have more than 70 professionals and offer a full suite of services for clients including capital markets advisory, leasing, valuation, project management, and property management.
  • The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

