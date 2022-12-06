AutoZone GAAP EPS of $27.45 beats by $2.08, revenue of $3.99B beats by $130M

Dec. 06, 2022 6:57 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AutoZone press release (NYSE:AZO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $27.45 beats by $2.08.
  • Revenue of $3.99B (+8.7% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 5.6% for the quarter.
  • While our Commercial sales growth accelerated 15%, our retail sales also grew impressively from a year ago.  We continue to believe our initiatives to grow our business position us well for the remainder of our fiscal year,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

