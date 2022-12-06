S&P, Nasdaq and Dow futures tick higher as yields drift lower

Stock market futures point to a higher open on Tuesday morning as Treasury yields slide.

Early on and the S&P futures (SPX) gained 0.1%, the Dow futures (INDU) picked up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) ticked higher by 0.2%.

Yields drifted lower with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) down 5 basis points to 3.54%. At the same time the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) dipped 3 basis points as well to 4.36%.

On the energy front, crude oil (CL1:COM) and natural gas (NG1:COM) have traded lower by more than 1% and 2% respectively.

The economic calendar remains light on Tuesday as investors wait for next week’s headlined Fed meeting.

Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 3.1%, as the central bank increased rates by 25 basis points. The move marked the central bank’s eighth straight rate hike.

BTIG highlighted in an investor note: “10yr yields are back to key support at 3.50%. We expect... these levels to hold, but wonder if yields break under 3.50% if it would be viewed as equity friendly as the move from 4.25% to 3.50% was?”

In broader stock news, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have come font and center as the firm boosted its planned Arizona chip investment to $40B.