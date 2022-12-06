Burlington Stores is a new addition to BofA's US 1 List of top stocks

Bank of America added Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to its US 1 List.

"Given its turnaround momentum and ongoing favorable off-price retail fundamentals, Burlington is well positioned for outperformance, in our view," reads the latest update on the retailer from BofA.

The firm's US 1 list is intended to represent a collection of its best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, US-listed stocks (including ADRs), covered by BofA Global Research fundamental equity research analysts. The list is managed with a goal of providing superior investment performance over the long term.

Shares of Burlington Stores (BURL) moved up 1.15% in premarket action to $201.65 vs. the 52-week trading range of $106.47 to $296.36. BURL trades about 22% above its 200-day moving average.