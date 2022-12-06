Burlington Stores is a new addition to BofA's US 1 List of top stocks

Dec. 06, 2022 7:02 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Financial Stock Market Abstract Graph

koto_feja

Bank of America added Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to its US 1 List.

"Given its turnaround momentum and ongoing favorable off-price retail fundamentals, Burlington is well positioned for outperformance, in our view," reads the latest update on the retailer from BofA.

The firm's US 1 list is intended to represent a collection of its best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, US-listed stocks (including ADRs), covered by BofA Global Research fundamental equity research analysts. The list is managed with a goal of providing superior investment performance over the long term.

Shares of Burlington Stores (BURL) moved up 1.15% in premarket action to $201.65 vs. the 52-week trading range of $106.47 to $296.36. BURL trades about 22% above its 200-day moving average.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.