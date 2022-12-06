Clinical-stage biotech BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) climbed ~15% pre-market Tuesday after the company provided additional data from a Phase 2 trial for its Alzheimer's candidate NE3107 to suggest its impact on biomarkers of aging-related diseases.

The investigator-sponsored, open-label, single-arm trial enrolled 23 patients with an average age of 71.1 years who had received 20 mg of NE3107 twice daily for three months.

An analysis of their blood samples before and after the treatment indicated that those who received NE3107 had a reduction of 3.3 years (p=0.0021) on the Horvath DNA methylation SkinBlood clock. 19 out of 22 patients witnessed this decline in the SkinBlood clock score.

"The observation that 19 out of 22 patients saw a reversal of their biological clock would suggest that there could be more going on than just a placebo effect," Joseph Palumbo, BioVie's (BIVI) Chief Medical Officer, remarked.

That gives "greater confidence that the improvement in cognition is indeed based on NE3107's impact," Palumbo added.

A measure related to many age-driven conditions, the skin & blood clock forecasts lifespan.

The investigators also measured the changes in cognition among trial participants using verbal and visual test procedures.

Among those with mild cognitive impairment and mild AD, NE3107 indicated its potential to improve cognition, BioVie (BIVI) said, using multiple assessment measures including modified ADAS-Cog12 scale and Clinical Dementia Rating scale (CDR).

On the modified ADAS-Cog12 scale, patients had shown 2.2-point improvement (p=0.0173), implying a 21.1% (p=0.0079) change compared to baseline and on the CDR, the improvement stood at 0.11 points, equating to 19.4% (p=0.0416) change from baseline.

There were no drug-related adverse events. NE3107 is currently undergoing a potentially pivotal Phase 3 trial involving patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's. The placebo-controlled multicenter study is expected to complete in mid-2023.

