Sealed Air invests $8M in Highcon through strategic collaboration
Dec. 06, 2022 7:10 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Highcon notifies a $8M investment by Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) in the context of a strategic collaboration between the two companies.
- The strategic collaboration includes the purchasing of a Highcon Beam 2C system for delivery and installation in the first quarter of 2023.
- The investment will be in the form of convertible debt and 15% warrants to be converted by the 5th anniversary of the Effective Date at a price of NIS 3.1/share.
- Additional warrants to be granted against possible future purchases up to $20M of Highcon's products and services over a period of 3 years.
- The in-house presence of the system will allow SEE to accelerate the testing of new designs and products, as well as the manufacturing and delivery of corrugated products to the company's customers.
Comments