Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call sell idea on Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXF) on Tuesday.

Analyst Adam Cochrane and team believe that the trading release due out on December 14 for the 5-week trading period will be weaker than the market anticipates given the firm's monthly brand tracker and increased discounting across the market.

"We forecast a slowdown to +3% constant FX sales (from 9% at 3Q). In addition to this, the reversal in the EUR/USD rate to above 1.05 in the last few weeks is less beneficial to Inditex than other retailers given the higher proportion of Euro-based sourcing than peers. With a more promotional market environment due to excess inventory levels (and Inditex operating a lower promotional business model) and less of a tailwind from the back-to-work clothing trend, we see downside risk to Inditex sales forecasts."

While Inditex remains the preferred investor holding in European retail, Deutsche Bank sees limited scope for margin expansion or space growth in the next 12 months, which males the investment case is even more dependent upon sales momentum.

Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXF) is noted to trade below its long-term PE average, but with the weakened forecast for EPS growth in the next 12 months DB believes the PE should be structurally lower.

Shares of Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXF) were down 1.15% in early afternoon trading in Europe.