Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) said Tuesday it expects to spend C$4B-C$4.5B in FY 2023, higher than estimates of C$3.3B-C$3.7B for 2022, including ~C$2.8B of sustaining capital to maintain base production and support operations.

The company expects to direct C$1.2B-C$1.7B towards optimization and growth, including construction of the West White Rose project in Atlantic Canada, continued optimization of its oil sands assets and opportunities in its downstream business to improve reliability and increase margin capture.

Cenovus (CVE) also guided for production of 800K-840K boe/day next year, an increase of more than 3% Y/Y, including oil sands production of 582K-642K boe/day and conventional output of 125K-140K boe/day.

Total downstream crude throughput is forecast at 610K-660K bbl/day, up nearly 28% Y/Y.

Cenovus (CVE) sees oil sands operating expenses coming in flat Y/Y at $12.50-$14.00/bbl, with U.S. Manufacturing operating expenses of $11.25-$13.25/bbl representing a nearly 22% drop.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) currently returns 50% of excess free cash flow to shareholders, which is expected to rise to 100% when the net debt level drops to C$4B, Long Player writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.