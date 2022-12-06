Laser Photonics stock gains after order from Baltimore Gas and Electric

Dec. 06, 2022 7:16 AM ETLaser Photonics Corporation (LASE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) shares gained 8% premarket on Tuesday after the laser technology developer received an order from Baltimore Gas and Electric.
  • As part of the order, Laser Photonics (LASE) will provide the utility with a handheld laser cleaning system for paint removal from various tank surfaces. The CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite is a 2000-watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron, and many more surface types.
  • Laser Photonics (LASE) went public on Sept. 30 through an initial public offering that raised $15M. The company offered 3M shares priced at $5 per share.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.