Laser Photonics stock gains after order from Baltimore Gas and Electric
Dec. 06, 2022 7:16 AM ETLaser Photonics Corporation (LASE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) shares gained 8% premarket on Tuesday after the laser technology developer received an order from Baltimore Gas and Electric.
- As part of the order, Laser Photonics (LASE) will provide the utility with a handheld laser cleaning system for paint removal from various tank surfaces. The CleanTech 2000-CTH JobSite is a 2000-watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron, and many more surface types.
- Laser Photonics (LASE) went public on Sept. 30 through an initial public offering that raised $15M. The company offered 3M shares priced at $5 per share.
