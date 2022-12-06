Sage, Biogen complete rolling filing with FDA for depression therapy zuranolone

Dec. 06, 2022

  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) completed a rolling submission of a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of zuranolone to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD).
  • The companies said that zuranolone is an investigational once-daily, 14-day oral short course treatment for adults with MDD and PPD.
  • The NDA was backed by data from the development programs LANDSCAPE and NEST. The LANDSCAPE program includes five studies of zuranolone in adults with MDD — MDD-201B, MOUNTAIN, SHORELINE, WATERFALL, and CORAL. Meanwhile, the NEST program includes two studies of zuranolone in adult women with PPD — ROBIN and SKYLARK.
  • Zuranolone received the FDA's fast track designation for MDD in 2017 and for PPD in 2022. It also got the breakthrough therapy designation in 2018.

