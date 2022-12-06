AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock drove higher on Tuesday after posting stronger than expected earnings results for its fiscal first quarter.

The Memphis-based auto part retailer notched $27.45 in GAAP earnings per share, $2.08 above the analyst expectation, on $3.99B in revenue which came in $130M above estimates as well. Domestic same store sales jumped 5.6% for the quarter, rising above the 3.5% analyst consensus.

“While our Commercial sales growth accelerated 15%, our retail sales also grew impressively from a year ago,” CEO Bill Rhodes said. “We continue to believe our initiatives to grow our business position us well for the remainder of our fiscal year.”

The company expanded significantly in the quarter, opening 28 new stores in the US, 3 stores in Mexico and 4 stores in Brazil. Operating profit decreased 4.2% and inventory increased 17.6% from the same period of 2021 driven by inflation and these growth initiatives.

Elsewhere, the retailer reported the repurchase of $900M in common stock in Q1 at an average price of $2,295 per share. The company said that $2.7B remains available under the current share repurchase authorization.

“As we understand our responsibility of being good stewards of our stockholders’ capital, we will remain steadfast in our long-term, disciplined approach to increasing operating earnings and cash flows while utilizing our balance sheet effectively,” Rhodes concluded.

AutoZone stock gained 2.25% on light volume in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Dig into the print.