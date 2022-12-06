Lithia & Driveway purchases first Ferrari store
Dec. 06, 2022 7:22 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) has expanded into Colorado with purchase of its first Ferrari store.
- The automotive dealership group acquired Ferrari of Denver - the only Ferrari location in the greater Rocky Mountains region. The store boasts three Ferrari-certified technicians and a Bentley master-certified technician. In addition to Ferrari, this store also sells Bentley and other luxury brands.
- The acquisition is projected to generate $75M in annualized revenue bringing LAD's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2022 to over $3.3b. Acquisitions are a key part of the company's 2025 Plan to reach $50B in revenue and $55 to $60 in earnings per share.
Comments