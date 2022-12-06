Apple launches self service repair in Europe, expands availability of HomePod mini

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares rose fractionally in premarket trading on Tuesday as the tech giant announced it was bringing its self-service repair program to Europe and said the HomePod mini would be available in additional countries later this month.

Apple (AAPL) said customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the U.K. could now buy genuine Apple parts and tools and consult repair manuals through the Apple Self Service store. The tech giant added that customers are now able to perform "many of the most common repairs" on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines as well as Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

In April, Apple (AAPL) officially gave customers the ability to do some of their repairs after being pressured by lawmakers.

In August, the tech giant expanded its self-service repair option for Mac computers.

In order to perform their own repairs, customers first need to review the repair manual for a specific product, then order the require parts and tools from the Self Service store and start the repair. Apple can also rent a tool kit to customers for $49 for one week.

Over the past three years, Apple (AAPL) added that it has "nearly doubled" the number of service locations to get access to genuine parts, tools and training, including more than 4,000 independent repair locations.

The tech giant also has a global network of more than 5,000 Apple authorized service providers, resulting in eight out of 10 Apple customers being located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.

Separately on Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) said the HomePod mini would be available in Finland, Norway, and Sweden starting on December 13 and would be priced at 1,249 Norwegian Krone/Swedish Krone and 109 euros.

The smart speaker, which uses Apple's voice assistant, Siri, will be available in white, blue, orange, yellow and space gray.

Apple (AAPL) also said the HomePod mini would be available in South Africa on December 19.

On Monday, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was discussing moving some production of its popular iPad tablet to India in an effort to continue diversifying away from China.