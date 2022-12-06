FLJ Group join hands with Quhuo

Dec. 06, 2022 7:30 AM ETFLJ Group Limited (FLJ), QHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) has signed a cooperation pact with Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH).
  • Per the terms, two parties will work together to provide their respective customers with integrated services across areas such as apartment rental, community service and platform development and expansion.
  • Under the partnership, the company will provide customized rental apartments to Quhuo’s large workforce to address their housing needs. In return, Quhuo will provide comprehensive value-adding services such as delivery, cleaning and facilities maintenance to the company’s tenants.
  • With the move, both parties will continue to provide more comprehensive services to their customers and achieve growth mutually.

