FLJ Group join hands with Quhuo
Dec. 06, 2022
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) has signed a cooperation pact with Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH).
- Per the terms, two parties will work together to provide their respective customers with integrated services across areas such as apartment rental, community service and platform development and expansion.
- Under the partnership, the company will provide customized rental apartments to Quhuo’s large workforce to address their housing needs. In return, Quhuo will provide comprehensive value-adding services such as delivery, cleaning and facilities maintenance to the company’s tenants.
- With the move, both parties will continue to provide more comprehensive services to their customers and achieve growth mutually.
