Xos gains on securing purchase order for 30 battery-electric stepvans from Alsco Uniforms
Dec. 06, 2022 7:35 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) has secured a purchase order for 30 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans from global uniform and linen rental services company Alsco Uniforms.
- The 30 vehicles will be split and deployed across several of Alsco's California laundry processing facilities as follows: nine vehicles to Santa Rosa, nine vehicles to San Jose, seven vehicles to San Francisco, three vehicles to Concord, and two vehicles to Los Angeles.
“We’re thrilled to add Alsco to the Xos ecosystem and expand our footprint within the uniform and linen services industry,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos.
Shares are trading up 5.74% premarket.
