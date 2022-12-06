Xos gains on securing purchase order for 30 battery-electric stepvans from Alsco Uniforms

Dec. 06, 2022 7:35 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  •  Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) has secured a purchase order for 30 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans from global uniform and linen rental services company Alsco Uniforms.
  • The 30 vehicles will be split and deployed across several of Alsco's California laundry processing facilities as follows: nine vehicles to Santa Rosa, nine vehicles to San Jose, seven vehicles to San Francisco, three vehicles to Concord, and two vehicles to Los Angeles.

  • “We’re thrilled to add Alsco to the Xos ecosystem and expand our footprint within the uniform and linen services industry,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos.

  • Shares are trading up 5.74% premarket.

