Editas adds 12% after initial data for sickle cell disease candidate
Dec. 06, 2022 7:37 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Gene editing company Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) gained ~12% pre-market Tuesday after announcing initial clinical data from the first two patients in its Phase 1/2 RUBY trial for sickle cell disease (SCD) candidate EDIT-301.
- A single-arm, open-label study, RUBY, is designed to evaluate the effect of EDIT-301 in patients with SCD following a single administration of the experimental therapy.
- Data indicated that both patients tolerated EDIT-301 satisfactorily, with no serious adverse events or adverse events related to the treatment.
- Neither patient has experienced any vaso-occlusive events after the treatment at five and 1.5 months follow-up, respectively.
- Efficacy data was available for one patient indicating that after five months from the treatment, total hemoglobin and fetal hemoglobin (HbF) stood at 16.4 g/dL and 45.4%, respectively.
- Meanwhile, the mean corpuscular HbF of 13.8 pg/red blood cell exceeded the 10.0 pg/red blood cell threshold required to suppress red blood cell sickling.
- EDIT-301 is currently undergoing trials for both SCD and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
- Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa cites the broader target market as an advantage of EDIT-301.
Comments