Mill City Ventures III to acquire Mustang Funding, LLC

Dec. 06, 2022 7:38 AM ETMill City Ventures III, Ltd. (MCVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) to merge with Mustang Funding, LLC dba Mustang Litigation Funding, a Delaware limited liability company owning and operating a Minneapolis-based litigation finance business focusing on the long-term capital needs of law firms, plaintiffs and vendors.
  • Mustang has associated offices in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and Sarasota, Florida.
  • The move contemplates Mill City's acquisition of Mustang through a legal structure. The owners of Mustang to receive a sufficient number of shares of Mill City common stock such that they would own 80% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Mill City common stock on a post-transaction basis. 

