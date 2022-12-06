Signet rallies after earnings topper, guidance lift

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) jumped in early trading on Tuesday after blasting past consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report.

Total sales were up 2.9% in Q3, while same-store sales fell 7.6% against a difficult comparison that included government benefit programs and the company's strategic transformation

Same-store sales were down 7.6% in North America and declined 6.8% for the international markets.

Non-GAAP operating income was reported at $57.9M vs. $105.2M a year ago. Operating income as a percentage of sales fell to 3.7% vs. 6.8% a year ago.

Signet (SIG) ended the quarter with an inventory position of $2.4B vs. $2.1B a year ago as a result of the acquisitions of Diamonds Direct and Blue Nile, which was partially offset by lower inventory levels in the rest of the company.

Looking ahead, Signet (SIG) expects total revenue in the range of $2.59B to $2.66B for Q4 vs. consensus of $2.68B. Operating income of $363M to $404M is also anticipated. Signet said it is entering the holiday season with the "healthiest and most consumer-inspired" inventory in its history. For FY2023, Siget (SIG) expects total revenue in the range of $7.77B to $7.84B vs. prior view of $7.60B to $7.70B and consensus of $7.79B.

CEO outlook: "Our financial strength and flexible operating model are enabling continued strategic investments that are widening our competitive advantages. We have acquired 22.5 million new customers over the past five years, driving revenue and market share growth, and these customers are younger, more affluent and highly diverse with meaningful lifetime purchasing power."

Shares of Signet (SIG) pushed up 7.97% in premarket action to $62.44 following the earnings topper.