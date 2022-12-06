BofA highlights that investor flows enter stocks and ETFs for fourth straight week

As the S&P 500 (SP500) picked up ground last week, financial participants noticed themselves to be overall purchasers of exchange traded funds and single stocks for the fourth straight week, according to BofA Data Analytics' latest survey of its equity clients.

In total, private clients, institutional investors, and hedge funds together were net buyers of $0.2B. Breaking it down and BofA observed that clients bought stocks & ETFs and purchased both small & large cap names but sold mid cap investments.

From an ETF vantagepoint, clients continued the trend in buying value and blend ETFs while at the same time they sold growth ETFs for the first week in four. From a sector stance, consumer discretion related funds (NYSEARCA:XLY) (VCR) garnered the most significant capital inflows while the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) (NYSEARCA:VGT) experienced the greatest outflows.

Moreover, small cap exchange traded funds (NYSEARCA:VBR), (SCHA) saw their biggest inflows since June.

Moving forward, BofA highlighted that “Dec. is typically the most positive month for institutional client flows while January is the most positive month for private client flows.” See chart below:

In broader financial news, stock market futures point to a higher open on Tuesday morning as Treasury yields slide.