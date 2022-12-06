VSBLTY Groupe signs JV with Business Platform Investment Holdings

Dec. 06, 2022 7:40 AM ETVSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (VSBGF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Silhouette shadows of business team meeting in office

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Software company VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCQB:VSBGF) has signed a joint venture agreement with Al Jabr unit Business Platform Investment Holdings.
  • BPIH will be responsible for all funding related to the JV, while VSBLTY will provide software, advanced artificial intelligence technology and consulting services for all deployments, initially in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
  • The JV aims to bring digital out-of-home solutions and the Store as a Medium (SaaM) program, as well as their security solutions, to retail outlets, the oil and gas industry and smart cities in five Middle East countries.
  • Source: Press Release

