SQZ stock surges 10% on FDA fast track tag for cancer drug
Dec. 06, 2022 7:43 AM ETSQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to SQZ Biotechnologies' (NYSE:SQZ) Enhanced Antigen Presenting Cell (eAPC) candidate to treat HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- The company said the SQZ eAPC platform is its second-generation cell therapy platform which simultaneously delivers five different mRNAs—each encoding for a different protein which plays a part in stimulating key T cell activation signals required to generate an immune response against tumors—to four different cell types.
- In addition, SQZ said its presented interim clinical data from its ongoing Antigen Presenting Cells (APC) and eAPC trials at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress.
- In the SQZ eAPC trial, scans showed stable disease as the best overall response for two out of four evaluable patients in low dose group 1, the company added,
- A positive ELISpot response for the E7 antigen was seen in one of these patients and correlated with prolonged stable disease, according to the company.
- SQZ noted that the APC and eAPC candidates were well-tolerated in the trials.
- SQZ +9.93% to $1.55 premarket Dec. 6
