Couchbase Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.11, revenue of $38.56M beats by $1.96M, updates fiscal year outlook

Dec. 06, 2022 7:44 AM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Couchbase press release (NASDAQ:BASE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $38.56M (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.96M.
  • Total ARR as of October 31, 2022 was $151.7 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year, or 28% on a constant currency basis. 
  • Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Total Revenue $151.4M-151.6M vs 150.1M Consensus from prior view of $149.5M-150.5M. Non-GAAP operating loss for the full year of $46.4M-46.2M from prior view of  $51.8M-50.8M.Total ARR of $160.5M-162.5M from prior view of $159.5M-163.5M  .
  • Q4 Outlook: Total Revenue $38.2M-38.4M vs 38.94M Consensus. Non-GAAP operating loss of $15.0M-14.8M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.