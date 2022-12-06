Couchbase Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.11, revenue of $38.56M beats by $1.96M, updates fiscal year outlook
Dec. 06, 2022 7:44 AM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Couchbase press release (NASDAQ:BASE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $38.56M (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.96M.
- Total ARR as of October 31, 2022 was $151.7 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year, or 28% on a constant currency basis.
- Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Total Revenue $151.4M-151.6M vs 150.1M Consensus from prior view of $149.5M-150.5M. Non-GAAP operating loss for the full year of $46.4M-46.2M from prior view of $51.8M-50.8M.Total ARR of $160.5M-162.5M from prior view of $159.5M-163.5M .
- Q4 Outlook: Total Revenue $38.2M-38.4M vs 38.94M Consensus. Non-GAAP operating loss of $15.0M-14.8M.
Comments