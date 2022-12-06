Bed Bath & Beyond further extends exchange offers for debt securities

Dec. 06, 2022 7:44 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Bed Bath & Beyond in Victorville, California

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has announced further extension of its offers to exchange any and all of its outstanding senior notes.
  • Each of the exchange offers and consent solicitations, which were previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec 5, 2022 has been extended until 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec 19, 2022.
  • The extension includes the offers to exchange 3.749% Senior Notes due 2024 for new 3.693% Senior Second Lien Secured Non-Convertible Notes due 2027 and/or new 8.821% Senior Second Lien Secured Convertible Notes due 2027; 4.915% Senior Notes due 2034 for new 12.000% Senior Third Lien Secured Convertible Notes due 2029 and, together with the New Second Lien Non-Convertible Notes and the New Second Lien Convertible Notes; and 5.165% Senior Notes due 2044 for New Third Lien Convertible Notes.

