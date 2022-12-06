Estee Lauder gains after Deutsche Bank turns bullish on China outlook

Dec. 06, 2022 7:48 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank upgraded Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view the cosmetics giant will benefit from easing COVID restrictions in China.

Analyst Steve Powers said that although Estee Lauder (EL) is likely to face challenges over the next several quarters, the firm thinks those difficulties are well telegraphed and built into the recent guidance. "Moreover, we believe recent developments in China give more credibility to category resurgence in that market/Hainan by CY2H23 (acknowledging potential parallel risks of US/ EU slowing)," added Powers.

The recommendation to investors is to buy Estee Lauder (EL) on any weakness spurred by market or macro volatility in the near term due to the overriding confidence the firm has in the China makeup market for the long term.

Deutsche Bank assigned a price target of $266 to the stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) moved up 1.55% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $235.00.

What to watch: Estee Lauder (EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda is due to appear at the Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 7.

