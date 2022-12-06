Sony says it has technology to make humanoid robots, still looking for use case: report
Dec. 06, 2022 7:55 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)HMC, TSLABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor9 Comments
- An executive from Sony (NYSE:SONY) told Reuters on Tuesday that the Japanese tech and entertainment company has the technology to make humanoid robots, but it was still looking for the right use case for them.
- "In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising," Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told the news outlet.
- "The key is the development of application," Kitano added.
- Sony (SONY) is no stranger to robots, having created the Aibo robot dog in the late 1990s, selling roughly 150,000 units. It unveiled an updated version in 2018, but it only sold roughly 20,000 of them in the first six months, Reuters added.
- Other companies have created humanoid-robots in recent years, including Honda's (HMC) ASIMO, Tesla's (TSLA) Optimus and Hyundai's Boston Dynamics, which unveiled Atlas several years ago and is still being tested.
- Tesla (TSLA) showed off Optimus to widespread interest at its AI Day in October.
