Pfizer, Clear Creek ink license deal to discover oral drug for COVID-19
Dec. 06, 2022
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Clear Creek Bio signed a collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) as an oral treatment for COVID-19.
- PLpro is an essential enzyme, which, along with the main protease (Mpro), plays an important role in viral replication, the companies added.
- "We explored the druggable SARS-CoV-2 genome and identified PLpro as a promising and untapped target," said Clear Creek CEO Vikram Kumar.
- Under the agreement, the companies will work together to identify a PLpro candidate to progress into the clinic, after which Pfizer will be solely responsible for further development and commercialization activities.
- Cambridge, Mass.-based Clear Creek will get an undisclosed upfront fee and will be eligible to receive additional potential milestone payments plus royalties on future product sales.
- The program will expand Pfizer's anti-infective pipeline, according to the companies.
