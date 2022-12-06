FMC Corporation, Micropep Technologies announce strategic collaboration
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) and Micropep Technologies enters a strategic collaboration to develop biological solutions to control destructive herbicide-resistant weeds that reduce crop yields.
- The collaboration accelerates development of new micropeptide-based bioherbicides targeting resistant weeds and the ongoing development of natural weed control products based on short protein molecules naturally produced by plant cells.
- The integration will focus on developing new solutions for controlling key herbicide-resistant weeds in corn and soybeans.
- The companies to combine their respective R&D capabilities leveraging Micropep's technology to expedite and improve the success rate in identifying innovative biological herbicides.
- The move advances the development of Micropep's micropeptide pipeline, which has demonstrated efficacy on resistant weeds and pathogens threatening major crops throughout the world.
