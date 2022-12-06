JPMorgan double-upgraded at Morgan Stanley on prospects for higher operating leverage
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock perked up 1.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck double-upgraded shares of the megabank to Overweight from Underweight as its operating leverage appears to be "inflecting positively."
- Operating leverage improved from -510 basis points to -260bps in 2022 (estimate) and is set to rise to +110bps in 2023, as revenues are expected to keep outpacing expenses, Graseck wrote in a note.
- "We think risks around operating leverage skew to the upside as JPM has already provided guidance on 2023 NII of ~$74B and our 9% expense growth estimate feels conservative," according to the note.
- Elsewhere, JPM's Consumer & Community Bank "is taking deposit share across the country," as progress is being made on its capital requirements, the note read.
- Graseck's Overweight rating diverges from the Quant system's Hold rating and converges with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value viewed JPM stock with as a Hold (from Buy), citing increased risks as well as an overextended valuation.
