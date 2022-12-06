Susquehanna starts off coverage on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Hertz Globla (NASDAQ:HTZ) with Neutral ratings.

The firm takes a cautious view on CAR and HTZ due to the expectation that tailwinds the car rental industry has enjoyed are not durable over the longer-term, with the industry also having to demonstrate that it can navigate a cycle without reverting back to its pricing power. In short, pent-up demand and supply chain pressures are said to have allowed CAR and HTZ to over-earn, the duration of which underpins the investment debate for both stocks.

Susquehanna also warned higher interest rates are a headwind for Avis Budget (CAR) and Hertz (HTZ). Analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos noted 30% to 35% of the total debt for CAR and HTZ is tied to floating interest rates. That means as rates rise, re-financing vehicle-related debt will come at a higher cost. Higher rates are also expected to weigh on demand for auto loans, which could then pressure residual values for vehicles.

Susquehanna views FY24 as a more normalized operating environment for the car rental industry, applying mid-cycle multiples on its FY24 base case estimates for adjusted corporate EBITDA, which yield a 2023 fair value of $225 for CAR and $18 for HTZ.

Avis Budget has a much higher Seeking Alpha Quant Rating than Hertz (Strong Buy vs. Hold), but Wall Street analysts prefer HTZ in general (Buy vs. Hold). Compare valuation, profitability, and growth metrics on CAR and HTZ side by side.