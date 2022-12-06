DoorDash a new best idea short at Hedgeye
Dec. 06, 2022 8:18 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) added as a best idea short as the firm views the food-delivery services as a "commodity with price competition driving the industry dynamic."
- DoorDash has never had to operate in a recession and if one hits "over-priced delivery services will likely experience among the sharpest consumer spending cuts," Hedgeye analyst Howard Penney wrote in a note on Monday after the close.
- The Hedgeye short ideas comes after RBC cut its rating on DoorDash (DASH) to sector perform on Friday, pointing to a combination of evidence of slowing core order growth and limited EBITDA downside support.
- DoorDash (DASH) short interest is 7.8%.
- DoorDash (DASH) last Wednesday disclosed it's reducing its headcount by 1250.
