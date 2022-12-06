Trinity Capital announces joint venture
- Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) has entered into an agreement to co-manage a newly formed joint venture, i40, with certain funds and accounts managed by a specialist credit manager with over $5B of AUM.
- The JV will invest in loans and equipment financings to growth-stage companies that have been originated by Trinity.
- The initial capital commitment to the JV is $171.4M, consisting of a $21.4M commitment from Trinity and a $150M commitment from certain funds and accounts managed by the specialist credit manager.
- "We expect this new joint venture to enable us to grow our portfolio in a non-dilutive fashion, expanding our investment income and deal flow," said Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer at Trinity.
