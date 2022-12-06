Sempra Energy said Tuesday it entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement with French power company Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) for the supply of liquefied natural gas from Phase 1 of its proposed Port Arthur LNG project under development in Texas.

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) will purchase ~875K metric tons/year of LNG delivered free-on-board from the proposed liquefaction project for a 15-year term.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) also said the agreement provides a framework to explore ways to lower the carbon intensity of LNG produced from the Port Arthur project through reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and a continuous improvement approach.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing as much as 13.5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.

Sempra (SRE) recently announced a 20-year supply deal with ConocoPhillips, which also agreed to acquire 30% of the equity in Phase 1.