J.P.Morgan Asset Management is looking to bolster its lineup of exchange traded funds with a new offering aimed to capitalize off of the growing Chinese economy.

While Beijing deliberates its zero-COVID policy, J.P.Morgan Asset Management has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the JPMorgan Active China ETF.

According to the prospectus, the ETF will be actively managed and intends to trade under the ticker symbol JCHI.

The fund will invest in common or preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, equity securities, real estate investment trusts, privately placed securities, structured notes, initial public offerings along with other instruments that provide economic exposure to the Chinese economy.

Within the filing, J.P.Morgan Asset Management stated: “A significant portion of the equity securities in which the fund invests are expected to be issued by companies that rely on variable interest entity 'VIE' structures.”

JCHI will find itself competing for investor capital alongside the popular iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Here are some other China-centric ETFs that will be competitors for the new fund: (FXI), (ASHR), (GXC), (NYSEARCA:CQQQ), (CXSE), (KBA), (CNYA), (YINN), (CHIQ), (NASDAQ:PGJ), (CWEB), and (RAYC).

In broader financial news, stock market futures fight for direction on Tuesday morning as Treasury yields slide.