Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) was selected as the top pick in the cruise industry by JP Morgan.

A team of analysts led by Daniel Adam indicated that their view of the overall industry “skews positive” as pent-up demand buoys bookings into 2023. Still, macroeconomic concerns constrain bullishness and raise a focus on debt levels, in the bank’s view.

GIven this outlook, Adam said that Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is likely most vulnerable to financial market fluctuations while Norwegian (NCLH) is likely most insulated. Additionally, Norwegian is expected to see ticket prices rise while Royal Caribbean (RCL) could see ticket price declines. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), meanwhile, should see ticket pricing stabilization into next year, according to Adam.

As such, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was touted as a top pick and assigned a Buy rating, Carnival (CCL) was rated Neutral, and Royal Caribbean was rated Sell. The team noted that they could be moved to a more positive view of Carnival should it show it can raise prices without sacrificing occupancy.

The bank’s view contrasts sharply with the view of Wells Fargo, which selected Royal Caribbean as its top pick.