NRG Energy, Mirati Therapeutics, Herbalife Nutrition among premarket losers' pack
- Gossamer Bio (GOSS) -62% as PAH candidate reaches main goal in Phase 2 trial.
- Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) -17% amid trial data on adagrasib/Keytruda combo in lung cancer patients.
- Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) -11% after the bell on $250M convertible note offering.
- Silvergate Capital (SI) -10% CEO says crypto-focused bank has ample liquidity, resilient balance sheet.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) -9%.
- Digital Brands (DBGI) -10%.
- NRG Energy (NRG) -8% on reports to acquire Vivint Smart Home for $12/share, 33% premium.
- BioVie (BIVI) -7% erasing gains after updating Phase 2 data for Alzheimer's candidate.
