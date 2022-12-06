Lantheus prices $500M convertible senior notes
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) priced a $500M convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The notes carry an interest rate of 2.625% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on Jun. 15 and Dec. 15 of each year.
- The notes are sold to qualified institutional buyers.
- The healthcare company has granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes.
- The sale to the initial purchasers, expected to result in ~$485M in net proceeds, is set to settle on or about Dec. 8.
- The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the unit Lantheus Medical Imaging.
- Additionally, the board has authorized a repurchase of up to $150M stock. The company expects to use ~$75M of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase shares.
- The repurchases will occur in privately negotiated transactions.
- The purchase price per share will be equal to the closing sale price per share of its common stock on Dec. 5, which was $56.01 per share.
- The remainder of the net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including other repurchases of its common stock from time to time in an amount up to $75M.
