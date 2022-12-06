Primis announces exclusive partnership with internet brands
Dec. 06, 2022 8:26 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Primis, owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG), has announced a new partnership agreement with Internet Brands, a fully integrated online media and software services organization.
- This exclusive agreement brings Primis Video Discovery technology to more than 200 Internet Brands domains, expanding the scope of the two companies' pre-existing partnership.
- Primis' unique discovery technology and 'Primis Next' feature is built to actively grow video content views, generating more pre-roll for publishers.
- "We have seen video revenue and audience engagement increase significantly through this partnership, and we look forward to additional promising results for both our website users and for our advertising partners." said Yoad Shloosh, Director, Publisher Success at Primis.
