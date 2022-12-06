BNGO,GIII and VAPO re among pre market gainers
- Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) +32% to acquire vivint smart home for $12/share, 33% premium.
- GitLab (GTLB) +18% Q3 earnings call release
- Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) +16%.
- Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) +15% announces IRB approval and initiation of US Pivotal FDA Clinical Study.
- Anghami (ANGH) +14%.
- Equillium (EQ) +12% and ono Pharmaceutical announce exclusive option and asset purchase agreement for the development and commercialization of Itolizumab.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) +11% stock surges 10% on FDA fast track tag for cancer drug.
- Sumo Logic (SUMO) +10% Q3 earnings call release
- Laser Photonics (LASE) +9% photonics stock gains after order from Baltimore Gas and electric.
- BioCardia (BCDA) +9% announces FDA Approval of IND application for Allogeneic NK1R+ human mesenchymal stem cells for Ischemic heart failure.
- Textron (TXT) +9% awarded $1.3B U.S. Army contract for new assault helicopter.
- Bionano Genomics (BNGO) +9%.
- Signet Jewelers (SIG) +8% rallies after earnings topper, guidance lift.
- Vapotherm (VAPO) +7%.
- Waterdrop (WDH) +7% Q3 earnings call release
- G-III Apparel (GIII) +5%.
- FREYR (FREY) +5% Nidec corporation form downstream JV called Nidec Energy AS
Comments