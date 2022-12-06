Stocks lacked a clear direction in Tuesday's premarket trading following a sharp decline in the previous session. Wall Street has shown caution in recent days ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Here are some stocks to watch on Tuesday:

AutoZone ( NYSE: AZO topped expectations. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, rising nearly 9% to reach $3.99B. The auto parts retailer reported domestic same-store sales that rose 5.6% for the quarter.

topped expectations. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, rising nearly 9% to reach $3.99B. The auto parts retailer reported domestic same-store sales that rose 5.6% for the quarter. Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed in premarket trading following the release of its quarterly report, with the stock advancing nearly 8%. The company reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.74, topping estimates by $0.42, with revenue climbing nearly 7% to $1.6B. The jewelry retailer also raised its 2023 revenue forecast, saying it now expects a top-line figure of $7.77B-$7.84B. Previously, the company had predicted a range between $7.6B and $7.7B.

Fisker (FSR) revealed stock purchases by the EV maker's top executive. The firm said its CEO Henrik Fisker and its CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker have purchased 33.7K shares of the company's Class A common stock.

MongoDB (MDB) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The database program provider is expected to report a loss of $0.17 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is projected to rise 34% from last year to reach nearly $305M.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is also set to announce its financial figures in the post-market period. Earnings at the homebuilder are projected to rise to $3.94 per share. The company is also estimated to post revenue at $3.21B.

