Accenture, Planet Labs partner on AI-powered geospatial intelligence tools
Dec. 06, 2022 8:31 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN), PLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Professional services company Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has collaborated with satellite imagery provider Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to develop AI-powered geospatial intelligence tools for sustainability, traceable supply chain and climate risk solutions.
- By combining Planet's (PL) high frequency satellite imagery data with Accenture's (ACN) broad array of sustainability services and deep industry and technology expertise, the companies will collaborate on an array of sustainability and impact initiatives, including measurement, traceable supply chain strategy and data-based climate risk assessments to mitigate disruption across global value chains.
Comments (1)