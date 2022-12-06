BioCardia stock rises on FDA nod to start trial of stem cell therapy for heart failure
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCardia's (NASDAQ:BCDA) investigational new drug (IND) application to start a phase 1/2 trial of its Neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+) allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy to treat patients with ischemic heart failure.
- The company the study is designed for patients with New York Heart Association Class 2 and 3 ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (ischemic HFrEF) whose own cell composition makes them ineligible for the company’s phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure trial studying autologous cell therapy.
- Allogeneic CardiALLO therapy for heart failure would complement autologous cell therapy currently enrolling in the phase study called CardiAMP.
- "We intend to provide a complete cell therapy solution for ischemic heart failure patients that encompasses both autologous and ‘off the shelf’ allogeneic cell therapies. Our therapies are synergistic in serving the full patient spectrum, as only about two-thirds of patients are expected to be responders to our autologous therapy," said BioCardia's President and CEO Peter Altman.
- BCDA +5.52% to $1.91 premarket Dec. 6
