CareDx announces $50M stock repurchase program
Dec. 06, 2022 8:33 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to buyback up to $50M of shares over a period of up to 24 months.
The repurchases under this program will be funded from the company’s existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow.
"The opportunity to do share buybacks reflects our confidence in the business, cash position, long-term growth opportunities, and our conviction in the durable value of our shares. We remain 100 percent focused on driving the next wave of transplant innovation and will continue to invest in research and strategic acquisitions that advance our goals and deliver long-term shareholder value," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx.
Shares are trading up 1.60% premarket.
