United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that business travel demand in the U.S. has leveled off even with overall travel demand still on the rise.

"It feels like business travel, and this probably is indicative of pre-recessionary kind of behavior, has plateaued even though our total revenues are still going up," he noted to CNBC.

Kirby said UAL is not seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed" in the year ahead. "If I didn’t watch CNBC in the morning... the word recession wouldn’t be in my vocabulary, just looking at our data," he noted.

Kirby's comments were in line with data from Bank of America released on Monday that showed airline booking trends have continued to step back slightly in November from the pace in October. Corporate and international trends were both decelerated slightly from the prior week, although pricing was strong for both.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) moved up 1.38% in premarket trading on Tuesday to follow on a 2.60% gain on Monday. The airline stock sits at its highest level since early June.

Value-watching: United Airlines (UAL) has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant score of any U.S. airline stock and is rated at Strong Buy.