WSP Global to acquire swiss-based BG consulting engineers
Dec. 06, 2022
- WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF) has entered into an agreement to acquire BG Bonnard & Gardel Holding, one of Switzerland’s engineering consulting firms, with a strong presence in France.
- Following the closing of the proposed transaction, WSP’s Swiss workforce will more than quadruple to over 600 professionals.
- Also, as a result of the transaction, WSP is expected to almost double its workforce in France, adding offices and clients in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.
- “Integrating BG into WSP will secure our leadership position in Switzerland, strengthen our presence in France and enhance our offering to clients of both firms.” said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and CEO.
