A sign of confidence from its CEO despite deep declines as of late helped lift G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) stock on Tuesday.

According to a Form 4 filing, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250K shares of common stock at an average price of $12.54, equating to a $3.14M purchase. The total purchase was made via his spouse, trusts, and his family foundation. Executive Vice President Jeffrey David Goldfarb also purchased $246.24K worth of stock, according to company disclosures. His purchases were also made indirectly.

Shares of the New York-based apparel manufacturer rose 5.55% in premarket trading, trending back from an over 40% decline since its latest earnings release.